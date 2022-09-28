Halloween: Sleeping in Salem’s Witch Cabin with Airbnb

Sleeping in the Sanderson Sisters’ Cabin, Heroes hocus pocus 2: Exciting experience thanks to Airbnb

HalloweenThe scariest night of the year is upon us, and so is itThe highly anticipated movie release hocus pocus 2streaming on Disney+ starting September 30, 2022. The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 1993 fantasy comedy that tells the story of the three notorious Sanderson witches and their misdeeds in horror night. The live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2, directed by Anne Fletcher, sees the Sanderson sisters (played by Bee Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi) return, thanks to a Halloween night spell to wreak havoc in the town of Salem seeking revenge.

Helen Ospina

for this occasion, Airbnb Invites travelers to spend one night, October 20, 2022, at the famous country home of the Sanderson Sisters, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, and created as if time had already stopped 300 years ago. The Witch Sisters Sanderson will themselves be the special hosts, accompanying guests on the series expertise Thrilling: Lucky travelers will actually try to experience the spells written in the ancient book that inspired the Three Witches, and they will go on to discover the dark history of Salem by visiting some of the properties said to be haunted by evil forces. Finally, a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2 will be reserved for guests.