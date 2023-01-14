Greenhouses, the majority alternative. “Disguised Origin” – Politics

Majority stop EU directives on greenhouses. The house is sacred and cannot be touched. The European Union’s attempt to impose restrictions on Italy, with the Directive on Energy Efficiency, a disguised asset that harms the rights of owners, warns Italy’s brothers“: So in the note of the leader of the Italian Brotherhood group in the room Thomas Footy Announcing that the group “presented a resolution in Parliament calling on the government to intervene to prevent the passage of a law that would harm millions of Italian realtors.”

“Our priority is to make Europe greener. There are many legislative dossiers that are now being negotiated in tripartite terms and our aim is to reach an agreement during the Presidency. These include the Renewable Energy Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive”: thus Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the press conference with the President Commissioner of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen.