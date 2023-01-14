Tomorrow’s transport strike: timetables

comes first strike Transport in the Milanese area of ​​2023: Friday, January 13, Movibus and Stie workers stopped. The date and times of the protest were published on the portal dedicated to the strikes of the Ministry of Transport.

On the one hand, the employees of Movibus (of San Vittore Olona) threaten to cross their arms from 4 pm to 8 pm due to the strike announced by the brief strike USB private work. At San Vittore Olona, ​​there would be a garrison in front of the company’s headquarters. The unionists, according to a memorandum, are asking for “a specific bus allowance, the abolition of the third shift, the establishment of a 10-hour shift, and the final balance of the work average.” “Our claims are linked to the need to properly adjust living time and working time, which avoids resumptions that force working hours over 10 hours a day and erode wages through commuting, preventing us from leading a regular and peaceful private life and – concludes the USB press release – driving an open vehicle. Allowance of salary related to such additional qualification”.

On the other hand, Stie staff handling the urban links in Legnano and Roe and the extra-urban ones towards the province of Varese could stop for 4 hours “on various routes” for a strike called by Filt. Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uilt Uil, Faisa Cisal and Ugl Fna have been asking for a better deal for some time.