October 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here's how to exploit it - Libero Quotidiano

Here’s how to exploit it – Libero Quotidiano

Karen Hines October 20, 2021 1 min read

with advent New digital groundTVs that are unable to read the new HD format can no longer broadcast some Rai and Mediaset channels. The best solution is to buy a new TV, and also take advantage of various bonuses, but at the same time there is a fairly simple way to avoid changing a TV that, although old, is still fully functional.

In fact, a decoder is enough, the purchase of which requires about thirty euros, to keep spending to a minimum, avoid changing TVs and continue to watch all the channels: just select a decoder enabled to receive the new digital terrestrial channels. Among other things, this is only the first stage of the transition that will end only in 2023: in the meantime, some channels are now broadcast exclusively in mpeg4, a video format that can only be supported by the latest TVs.

For this reason, ministerial directives have given broadcasters the right to choose whether and for what channels to start broadcasting in mpeg4 format starting from this date. Thus, the transition from the standard format to the HD format is not easy from an economic point of view: you can choose to buy a new TV, take advantage of bonuses, or save with a decoder.

See also  Unicredit deals exclusively with Mef for Mps - Economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

There was a pirate attack on Siae

October 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The iPhone maker goes to cars

October 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Syracuse, the arrival of Uber Eats, the new food delivery service

October 19, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

With lockdown booming in cat and dog adoptions, vaccines aren’t available right now

October 20, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Eye for details – Libero Cottidiano

October 20, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Here’s how to exploit it – Libero Quotidiano

October 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Amici 21, a kiss between two school students takes place: Albe and Serena Carella!

October 20, 2021 Lorelei Reese