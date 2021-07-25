Why is China so reluctant to decarbonize

the G20 environment Success and failure in Naples go hand in hand. because? salads like China And not only did they fall behind on more ambitious goals, highlighting the differences between the planet’s greats.

However, it is true that the final official statement has been evaluated as historical, considering that it brings together – at least in intent – a very large number of countries on important topics such as Biodiversity, NScircular economy, the sustainable financing.

carbon neutrality NS Global Warming In any case, there is still a complex to be resolved: because the brakes on these issues came before all else China? Economic opportunity issues.

China – and beyond – against a coal moratorium in 2025

Tired and unsuccessful negotiations at the G20 Ambiente in Naples. This pattern has repeated itself: on the one hand, the European and American bloc on the other ChinaAnd RussiaIndia and other emerging countries.

Why did Beijing stop decarbonizing by 2050? The ambitious target to combat pollution is seen as too fast for countries that remain deeply committed to economic growth.

One number will be enough to understand how global powers move in the field of carbon neutrality: from 2000 to 2019, China emitted +204% of carbon dioxide, while negative percentages came from the United States and the European Union (respectively -12% and -21 %).

India also recorded an increase in pollutant emissions in the period under study: +167%.

Huge countries are still not ready to fund the transition. On the other hand, last September, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that his country aims to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

also RussiaAnd Kingdom Saudi Arabia NS Indonesia They were cold on the run Dicarbonisazione.

The Indonesian country, for example, is the eighth global source of carbon emissions And its neutrality plan somewhat traces back to the Chinese era. According to Teukorda Nirarta Samadi, director of the Indonesian office of world resources instituteThe nation must “Commit to stop investing in new coal plants and achieve zero deforestation by 2030.”

L ‘Kingdom Saudi ArabiaFor its part, it is highly dependent on oil.

In this context, the race towards zero carbon emissions has been postponed.

There is no G20 agreement on global warming

Another point that remained open in Naples was the formula regarding limits of between 1.5 and 2 °C when the increase in global temperature.

Average global temperatures are already more than 1 degree above the pre-industrial baseline that scientists used on their way to breaking the 1.5-2 degree ceiling.

“Some countries wanted to go faster than agreed in Paris and aim to limit temperatures to 1.5 degrees within a decade, but others, with more economies based on the carbonThey said they are committed to what was agreed in Paris.”Italian Minister Cingolani explained.

World leaders will gather at the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Scotland from 1-12 November. The event promises to be decisive and many hope it will act as a catalyst for even the most skeptical of governments toward bolder, sustainable agendas.