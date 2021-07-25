Dream Team starts with Kevin Durant! – OA Sport

Click here to update the live broadcast

Good evening OA Sport friends and welcome to the DIRE TTA LIVE script from France and the United States, a match valid for the first day of the men’s basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. In the Super Arena Saitama A big match is organized immediately in Group A.

It’s the day the coach’s “dream team” debuts Greg Popovich In Tokyo, in the re-issue of the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals in China, where he was France with 79-89. However, the USA came to this event with a completely renewed slate compared to what it was two years ago. In the list of 12 the name that stands out so far is the name Kevin Durant, the star of the Brooklyn Nets, who will go in search of a third consecutive gold medal after those at London 2012 and Rio 2016. There will also be Damian LillardAnd Zach Lavigne NS Jason Tatum, and in the long section Pam Adebayo NS Draymond Green.

the France from the coach Vincent Colette It also has a high-quality roster, which, in no uncertain terms, can be aimed at the medal. The veterans of the World Cup in China, which the French concluded in third place, are seven: Batum, Fournier, Joubert, Ntelikina, El Bessie, de Colo and Poirier. The star is undoubtedly Rudy Gobert, Central Utah Jazz, one of the five French fighters in the NBA. the others Nicolas BatumLos Angeles Clippers Pavilion, Evan FournierBoston Celtics Pavilion Timothy Law Caparrot, Brooklyn Nets goalkeeper winger e Frank Ntelikina play-guardia dei New York Knicks.

OA Sport brings you live stream from France and USA, a match valid for the first day of Group A in the Olympic Basketball Tournament. Two-ball is braided at 14.00 Italian (21.00 local time) in Super Arena Saitama Tokyo, where it will be played behind closed doors. Enjoy our news in real time.

