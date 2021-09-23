Beijing 2022: a mandatory vaccine for American athletes

(ANSA) – ROME, Sept 23 – American athletes selected for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will participate in the upcoming Games on the condition that they are vaccinated against COVID-19. This is determined by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) guidelines. The regulations state that from November 1, all athletes, staff, collaborators and people with access to facilities must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. By December 1, the commitment will be extended to all delegates from the various US teams and youth promises who aspire to participate in future Olympics.



“The health and well-being of our Olympic and Paralympic community remains our top priority. This action will increase our ability to create a safe and productive environment for American athletes and team members and allow us to re-establish coherence in planning, preparing for events and providing optimal service to athletes.”



During the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the USOC did not require its members to be vaccinated against Covid-19. About 100 out of 613 American athletes went to Japan without getting vaccinated. American swimmer Michael Andrew was criticized during the Games for not wearing a mask while interacting with the media. Former US Olympic swimmer Maya Dirado has accused Andrew of endangering his teammates by refusing to vaccinate them. The International Olympic Committee does not impose compulsory vaccination on athletes participating in its events. The USOC said it would consider vaccination waivers on a case-by-case basis. Unvaccinated people who get it must be tested for Covid-19 daily. (Dealing).

