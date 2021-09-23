Strong earthquake in Australia near Melbourne, 5.9 magnitude earthquake is a rare event. Video «3B Meteo

September 23, 2021

Samson Paul September 23, 2021
a strong earthquake shock appreciate it 5.9 . size On the Richter scale it hit South Australia this morning. Near the epicenter Mansfield A small town at the foot of the Victorian Alps, about 100 km from Melbourne, depth 10 km. The shock was so strong that it was Careful as much as Adelaide In South Australia, 800 km away, e Sydney In New South Wales, more than 900 kilometers away. There is no danger of a tsunami but an earthquake Consists, so hard different buildings And creating a state of panic among the population unaccustomed to the events of this energy. Australia is actually located within a continental plate and is an area of ​​low seismic risk with the only exception of very few areas, and one of these areas is specifically the southeastern region affected by the formation of the Australian Alps. This earthquake is one of the most powerful recent earthquakes that hit the country (the strongest earthquakes were in 1988 in the northern regions with a magnitude of 6.6). The last relevant chronological order occurred in Victoria in 2012 with a force of 5.3. Luckily No one was seriously injured.

