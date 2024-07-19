Will the PS5 Pro be released by the end of the year or not? A well-known leaker explains

Will the PS5 Pro be released by the end of the year or not? Well-known leaker Tom Henderson believes it’s time to clarify after his statements in the past few hours, in which he doubted the possibility of the new model of Sony’s console debuting in 2024.

Well, according to Henderson at the moment No tangible elements that makes you think about a PlayStation 5 Pro Internal ReferenceFor example, the date by which developers can submit their game certification application for PS5 Pro is still set at July 30th and appears to have been set for eighteen months.

Furthermore, the September 15 date has also not changed, which is the deadline by which all games released on PS5 must also support PS5 Pro, which the leaker confirmed. This does not mean that the new console will be launched on September 16..

However, all the information Henderson has been able to access so far seems to confirm that the launch is still consistent with the times and documents in the leaker’s possession. They have set the PS5 Pro to be released in mid-November..