June 24, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Google Stadia is on Chromecast, celebrated with Borderlands 3 free for the weekend – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 24, 2021 1 min read

google stadia available for Chromecast And for other Android devices. to celebrate grandmother, Borderlands 3 It will be playable for free all weekend. Here is the full list of new devices supported by the service:

  • Chromecast con Google TV
  • Hisense Android Smart TV (U7G, U8G, U9G)
  • Nvidia Shield TV
  • Nvidia Shield TV Pro
  • ONN FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device
  • Philips 8215, 8505, e OLED 935/805 Series Android TV
  • Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

If you have other devices with it Android TVYou can still try to use Stadia, by activating beta support. Of course, the same results as officially supported devices are not guaranteed in this case.

For those wondering, Stadia controller is not supported yetGoogle Assistant. We’ll have to wait a little longer to get it, just as we’ll have to wait for a function that makes connection to third-party consoles more stable (expect problems, then).

Finally, starting today, it’s also possible to use Stadia with Chrome on Android, with access to your profile, store, gallery, and game launcher.

As mentioned earlier, to celebrate the many new features, Stadia will provide free access to Borderlands 3 throughout the weekend. The game will be available from June 24 to June 28, 2021. All you need is an active and unlimited profile to play it.

