De Falco in the class tries to ask a question about the zan bill but the time for intervention is over. Casellati: “I’m sorry, I won’t give anyone more”

“Mr President, Note Verbale of the Holy See….” The Senator of the mixed group had time to say these words, Gregorio de Falco, while speaking in the room after the Prime Minister’s calls Mario Draghi. De Falco would have liked to raise the question of the criticism that came from the Vatican against the anti-homophobia law:time is over President Casellati interrupted him before giving the floor to another senator
