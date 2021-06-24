Big match and blue cross

Latest matches Euro 2020 The scoreboard was selected from the round of 16 of Europeans. L ‘Italy, who finished in first place with full points (like her too Belgium and the Netherlands), you will play next Saturday againstAustria At Wembley, 9 p.m.

Round of 16 dates and times:

Belgium and Portugal (Seville, June 27 at 9 p.m.)

Italy and Austria (London, June 26 at 9pm)

France – Switzerland (Bucharest, June 28 at 9 p.m.)

Croatia and Spain (Copenhagen, June 28, 6 p.m.)

Sweden and Ukraine (Glasgow, June 29 at 9pm)

England and Germany (London, June 29, 6 p.m.).

The Netherlands and the Czech Republic (Budapest, June 27, 6 p.m.)

Wales and Denmark (Amsterdam, June 26, 6 p.m.)

In the event of a victory over Austria, the Azzurri will face a national team Super Challenge Winner between Belgium Inter lukaku Portugal from Juventus Cristiano RonaldoAlready at 5 goals in the tournament.

In the semi-finals the national team of Roberto Mancini He could alternatively meet the world champion France, or Spain, who was revived in the last game of the group with five goals against Slovakia. Crossing with England, Germany and Holland will only be possible in the final.

Among the Round of 16, the big match between them stands out above all England e Germany, scheduled for Wembley on June 29 at 6pm, and whoever wins will have the relatively simpler path: Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals, then perhaps the Netherlands in the semi-finals. Especially for the British, it is a great opportunity, considering that the semi-finals and final will take place at Wembley, In front of 60,000 British fans.

OMNISPORT | 06-23-2021 23:39