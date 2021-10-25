Google Pixel 6 can be bought in Italy on eBay

Google Pixel 6 NS Google Pixel 6 Pro It will be officially available in Italy starting from From the first months of 2022 (we hope to be more accurate soon), but if you don’t want to wait, you can count on some retailers ebay: New smartphones are already purchasable On the popular site, as long as you accept slightly lower “exciting” prices.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available on eBay

after existence Landed on Amazon.itThe Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro also appear on eBay and can be purchased in different colors. At the moment, the prices do not correspond to the official prices provided by Google during this the offer (It should start at €649 for the Pixel 6 and €899 for the Pixel 6 Pro), but that was very much to be expected.

So if you don’t want to wait months to get your new Big G smartphone, you can take a look at the offers available on eBay, among which we can find the following:

be on Amazon Both are on eBay So new smartphones for the Mountain View house are starting to come in, especially awaiting Android fans but not only (especially this year, with news of Android 12 and Tensor, as well as a very special design).

If you are looking for other models, you can take a look at Other eBay discountsWhile if you’d rather wait to buy your new Android device, we advise you to start saving our page dedicated to Best deals on Android smartphones Black Fridaywhich is now approaching.

