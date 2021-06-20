Three restocks coming from MediaWolrd in the next few days!

Are you in a frantic search for PlayStation 5? Well, next week you won’t have one but well Three chances to take home thanks to MediaWorld.

The electronics chain announced that next week will be good Three re-stockings for PlayStation 5 on the official website at this address.

The first restocking will take place on Tuesday, June 22nd at 15:00 , where it will be possible to purchase PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

, where it will be possible to purchase PlayStation 5 Digital Edition The second restocking will take place on Wednesday, June 23 at 15:00 , during which you will have the opportunity to purchase the PS5 Standard bundle with Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

, during which you will have the opportunity to purchase the PS5 Standard bundle with Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart The third and final restocking will take place next week on Thursday 24th June at 3pmIn this case, the PS5 Standard will be available on its own

Great opportunity to trim your new Sony console at home. MediaWorld suggests registering and logging in in advanceTo avoid server clogging and reduce the time it takes to complete a purchase.

Source: MediaWorld