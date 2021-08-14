Do regular physical activity part of Five pillars of osteoporosis prevention everyone should know To reduce the possibility of disease.

As mentioned dall’ISS (Istituto Superiore Sanità) Adults between the ages of 19 and 64 should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week.

These are activities like brisk walking.

This can be accompanied by two or three weekly muscle strengthening sessions.

What type of physical activity should be done to prevent osteoporosis

Swimming, yoga, stretching and cycling are excluded, since the movements performed do not burden the skeleton. Instead, let’s see which exercises can be helpful according to the Istituto Superiore Sanità.

Anti-gravity exercises

Simple actions such as walking, jumping, running, and dancing strengthen muscles, joints, and ligaments. It also stimulates bone metabolism.

It is part of the exercises performed against gravity, because the movement of the body “burdens” the skeleton.

resistance exercises

Push-ups, weightlifting, and use of equipment in the gym help increase bone density and prevent osteoporosis.

This type of exercise involves pulling the bone tendons, which increases their resistance in the long run.

We have seen what kind of physical activity should be done to prevent osteoporosis.

But even those who already suffer from osteoporosis should continue to exercise, taking appropriate precautions and paying attention to activities that increase the likelihood of falls, to avoid an increased risk of fractures.

SIOMMMS brochure

This is done by the Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases, pamphlet Recommended exercises for those who suffer from it. In this case, It should not be aimed at power, but at dexterity and engine control.

They are divided into aerobic exercises, strengthening the muscles of the limbs and trunk, restoring balance.

Some of these can also be done by those who have already had fractures.

However, it is recommended that you consult your doctor before engaging in any physical activity.