Jaguar Land Rover, a new electric vehicle testing facility

GAYDON (England) (ITALPRESS) – Jaguar Land Rover takes an important new step into a new era of electrification and connectivity: a facility has been opened to test the next generation of vehicles in electrical and radio interference. The Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory in Gaydon, UK, will ensure that all vehicles meet current and future legislation and quality standards for communication and electronics. For example, the new Range Rover Sport, launched in May, was the first car to undergo a detailed testing program at the new facility. With its equipment, the new EMC laboratory puts the vehicle's performance pressure and – above all – the ability of the vehicle and its electrical systems to work properly with all types of electromagnetic interference. Various tests control the unintended generation, propagation, and reception of electromagnetic energy to reduce the risk of undesirable effects such as electromagnetic interference. In detail, Jaguar Land Rover's new automotive lab contains two anechoic chambers: an electrically "silent" reel test bench that allows engineers to quickly test vehicles, as well as equipment to evaluate the performance of individual components, such as batteries or electric motors. Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, 4G, 5G, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, and blind spot monitoring are all examples of vehicle services and features that the facility will verify EMC for. "The importance of EMC testing for our vehicles cannot be understated. The opening of this new testing facility is a huge step forward for the company and will play a critical role in helping us deliver quality, regulatory compliance and customer satisfaction," said Peter Phillips, Jaguar Land Rover Senior Manager, Electromagnetics and Compliance. . Electromagnetic compatibility tests are very important. And they will increasingly be so as industrial developments will see an even greater increase in the number of electric powertrains and the range of digital, cloud-based services. But also Software-Over-The-Air updates and self-driving technology. This new facility demonstrates Jaguar Land Rover's commitment to providing customers with the latest in-vehicle connectivity as the company accelerates the electrification process through its Reimagine strategy. 03-Aug-22