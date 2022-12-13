December 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

One free game per day on the Epic Games Store starting this week

One free game per day on the Epic Games Store starting this week

Gerald Bax December 13, 2022 1 min read

As in the past two years, The Epic Games Store is getting ready to celebrate Christmas with 15 free gamesstarting this week on the Epic Games digital store You will give up one game a day for the next fifteen days, including Christmas Day.

The 15 Days of Christmas Sale will start on December 15thfrom Thursday every day at 17:00 free game to download on Epic Games Store For two weeks, moreover, the winter sales should also return with a € 10 discount voucher to spend on a minimum purchase of € 14.99.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know what games Epic Games will be giving away as part of their Christmas gifts, but leaks most likely won’t be long in coming. Granted, games like Shenmue 3 in 2021, hero ringControl vampire victimSalt and sanctuary Celebrating 20 years since the rise of the tomb raiderAnd the Shadow of the Tomb Raider definitive edition and Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition.

In 2020, the role of games such as Alien isolationMetro 2033 Oddworld New n Tasty The darkest dungeonNight in the Woods, Stranded Deep, Torchlight 2 e Jurassic world evolution. We just have to wait a few days to find out what new free Christmas games will be a gift in the Epic Games Store.

See also  Battlefield 2042, beta preload available today - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

WhatsApp: User requests have been listened to, discover the new updated functionality

December 13, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

First positive but not stellar FPS to hit Xbox Game Pass – Multiplayer.it

December 13, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

PC Revenue Won’t Be Tangled With PS5, Sony Recommends 32GB Of RAM – Nerd4.life

December 12, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Severe warning from Civil Defense for severe bad weather, stormy winds and storms » ILMETEO.it

December 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Nuclear fusion, the United States announces “a turning point that changes the future”

December 13, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Confidence in GF Vip

December 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Adieu des Glaciers project, degree award goes to Jussara Zanoli

December 13, 2022 Karen Hines