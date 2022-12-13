One free game per day on the Epic Games Store starting this week

As in the past two years, The Epic Games Store is getting ready to celebrate Christmas with 15 free gamesstarting this week on the Epic Games digital store You will give up one game a day for the next fifteen days, including Christmas Day.

The 15 Days of Christmas Sale will start on December 15thfrom Thursday every day at 17:00 free game to download on Epic Games Store For two weeks, moreover, the winter sales should also return with a € 10 discount voucher to spend on a minimum purchase of € 14.99.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know what games Epic Games will be giving away as part of their Christmas gifts, but leaks most likely won’t be long in coming. Granted, games like Shenmue 3 in 2021, hero ringControl vampire victimSalt and sanctuary Celebrating 20 years since the rise of the tomb raiderAnd the Shadow of the Tomb Raider definitive edition and Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition.

In 2020, the role of games such as Alien isolationMetro 2033 Oddworld New n Tasty The darkest dungeonNight in the Woods, Stranded Deep, Torchlight 2 e Jurassic world evolution. We just have to wait a few days to find out what new free Christmas games will be a gift in the Epic Games Store.