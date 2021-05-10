The rebirth of the new indoor games brand of the French company – Nerd4.life

Some players noticed this last week, but it has now been officially revealed: Ubisoft original And the The new trademark Dedicated to internally developed games in the French company’s studios. This new term will refer to games like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and more.

The first game to include this new classification is Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a new free casual game coming in late 2021 and early 2022. speaker From the French company Eurogamer.net: “From now on, the reference to Ubisoft Original will be linked to all Ubisoft games created internally by our talented developers.”



This is what the “Ubisoft Original” brand looks like

We can think of it as a new way to present Ubisoft games, or as one way Preventive step. We remind you that Ubisoft is not currently publishing great games produced by outside teams: the company may intend to release games for other people and the “Ubisoft Originals” trademark would be ideal to distinguish between internally produced and published only ones. Obviously, this is only speculation: Ubisoft has not announced anything about it.

For us players, nothing changes. Ubisoft Games will continue to be produced in-house and will not be manufactured by additional brands Difference. Fans are only interested in the upcoming new games; Fortunately, the company will bring Ubisoft Forward to E3 2021: June 2021 event date and time.