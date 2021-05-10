May 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The rebirth of the new indoor games brand of the French company - Nerd4.life

The rebirth of the new indoor games brand of the French company – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 10, 2021 2 min read

Some players noticed this last week, but it has now been officially revealed: Ubisoft original And the The new trademark Dedicated to internally developed games in the French company’s studios. This new term will refer to games like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and more.

The first game to include this new classification is Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a new free casual game coming in late 2021 and early 2022. speaker From the French company Eurogamer.net: “From now on, the reference to Ubisoft Original will be linked to all Ubisoft games created internally by our talented developers.”


This is what the “Ubisoft Original” brand looks like

We can think of it as a new way to present Ubisoft games, or as one way Preventive step. We remind you that Ubisoft is not currently publishing great games produced by outside teams: the company may intend to release games for other people and the “Ubisoft Originals” trademark would be ideal to distinguish between internally produced and published only ones. Obviously, this is only speculation: Ubisoft has not announced anything about it.

For us players, nothing changes. Ubisoft Games will continue to be produced in-house and will not be manufactured by additional brands Difference. Fans are only interested in the upcoming new games; Fortunately, the company will bring Ubisoft Forward to E3 2021: June 2021 event date and time.

READ  The D1 patch unveiled, here are the weight and details - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Amazon Prime Day is coming: now it’s official

May 10, 2021 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Seeing the Starlink satellites from Garda

May 10, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Starfield, released in 2021? Microsoft already has ads ready – Nerd4.life

May 9, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Vaccini Covid, Donini: “Astrazeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna: There is no choice in Emilia-Romagna”

May 10, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Isola dei Famosi 2021, angry quarrel between Andrea Ciriuli and Francesca Ludo. Roberto Ciofoli breaks the rules

May 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Procida from Space: “You look like a cat,” the unusual image of an astronaut

May 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Giro d’Italia, Stage Three: Van der Horn wins Biella. Heaven in pink

May 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt