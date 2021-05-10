May 10, 2021

Procida from Space: "You look like a cat," the unusual image of an astronaut

May 10, 2021

Procida Looks like a cat. At least seen from above, at least from space. The image of the Japanese astronaut is spread all over the world and on social networks Soichi Noguchi. The astronaut snapped this photo from the International Space Station and posted it on his Twitter profile, followed by more than 740,000 followers.

“My favorite island is in the shape of a cat. Noguchi wrote in this post, Procida, one of the beautiful Fulgarian islands, near Naples, Italy. Nice spot for Italian Capital of Culture 2022. The date came on January 18th. Procida Ancona, Bari, Cerveteri, L’Aquila, Pieve de Soligo (Treviso), Taranto, Trapani, Verbania, Lake Maggiore and Volterra prevailed.

“It’s an immense joy that I think represents the feeling of many Italian villages. Procida is a metaphor for many communities that have rediscovered the enthusiasm and pride of their lands. We are proud of this extraordinary opportunity for a small island,” said the mayor of Procida Raymondo Ambrosino Hot, after being named the Italian Capital of Culture for 2022.

The island also became the first Italian island Free of covid. Complete the vaccination of all the resident population. As of May 3, approximately 6,900 doses have been administered, covering 92% of the eligible population. Last Saturday, too capri Become free from Coronavirus. President of the Campania Region Vincenzo de Luca This was announced in the field. His strategy, which has come under fire in recent months, to fortify the islands began a month and a half ago, and he will now move to Ischia and then to the Sorrento peninsula.

Professional journalist. He studied languages ​​and graduated from them. He attended the Suor Orsola Benincasa School of Journalism in Naples. Collaborate with AdnKronos News Agency. He has written about sports, culture and shows.

