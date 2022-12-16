December 16, 2022

Giorgetti: Superbonus extended to December 31st in a maneuver

Karen Hines December 16, 2022 2 min read

It is possible that the extension of the premium bonus will flow until December 31 in the budget law: because it is a problem regarding the timing of the transfer of this decree-law; If the decree goes further and final approval goes in 2023, perhaps it is best for everyone to “maneuver”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said it in the Senate. As for the appropriations, on the other hand, the government’s proposal “is”, that is, the three appropriations and Sace, he said, explaining that the possible intervention of the CDP of Superbonus “was not contemplated in the law”.

Transfers to banks rose to three

The possibilities of transferring Superbonus balances to “qualified” intermediaries, i.e. banks and insurance companies, range from 2 to 3. It is one of the “unsuccessful appropriations” measures envisaged in the reformulated amendment to the Quadruple Assistance Decree being considered by the Senate. At the same time, Sace can grant guarantees in favor of banks, financial institutions and other subjects authorized to exercise credit, to obtain loans in any form, “a tool for meeting the liquidity needs of companies.”

Amended rules

The Regulation amends the existing restrictions established by the current legislation, which, with respect to appropriations derived from the exercise of invoice discounting or the credit allotment option, provides that two additional appropriations may only be made in favor of “eligible” parties. So the limit has been raised from two to three, and as a result, after the first transfer to the company, the latter can still be transferred up to a maximum of three times to the banks and financial intermediaries registered in the Register, companies belonging to a registered banking group or authorized insurance undertakings.

No increases in revenue are expected

As indicated in the explanatory report, the possibility remains for banks to transfer in favor of VAT numbers with a current account within the same bank, without the option of additional transfer. From a purely financial point of view, there are no expected implications in terms of revenue

The transfer criteria are in effect prior to the transfer of the ordinance

The news about the transfer of Superbonus credits (which pass between banks and insurance companies 2 through 3)” also applies to tax credits covered by credit transfer or invoice discount communications sent to the revenue agency before the law goes into effect Conversion of the Ordinance by Law, thus making the new discipline applicable Also on options that have already been reported. The paraphrased amendment to the Ayoti Quadruple Decree provides for this.

