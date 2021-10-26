Civil Defense raises the dose with a new very heavy notice ILMETEO.it

Weather Warning: Civil Defense raises the dose with the new most stern announcement

Red Alert National Civil Defense Press release

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense has issued further follow-up to the adverse weather forecast issued in recent days in agreement with the areas responsible for the implementation of civil defense systems in the relevant regions. . Meteorological events affecting various parts of the country can be summarized by determining hydrological and hydraulic reviews that can be consulted on the website of the Department of National Criticism and Alert News (www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Sicily, especially in the southeastern part of the country, with strong gusts or hurricanes. Severe storms are expected along the exposed coasts.

The announcement also provides for frequent occurrences of rain or thundershowers in Sicily, as well as frequent occurrences in the Middle East. These events are accompanied by strong rain, local hail, frequent electrical activity and strong winds.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 27 October, an orange alert is expected in an area of ​​Sicily. Yellow alert is expected in the rest of Sicily and in the extreme parts of Calabria.

The weather and crisis forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Defense (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), With general rules of conduct to be followed during bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, specific critiques that may affect individual territories, and adopted preventive measures are managed by regional civil defense structures, with which the department monitors the evolution of the situation.

Head of Cabinet

Department of Civil Defense

Department Press Office