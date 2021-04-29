April 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Slavery in the USA Towards an African American Compensation Act - World

Germany: Nurses, “Complete intensive care, we are at the limit” – Altima Aura

Samson Paul April 29, 2021 2 min read

(ANSA) – Berlin, April 29 – “Intensive care was full and was already full before Covid. Five or six years ago we should have thought about the problem of the shortage of workers in these health sectors.” This was stated by Ricardo Lange, the intensive care nurse who gave an intensive testimony today in Berlin, during the press conference, in the presence of Minister of Health Jens Spahn and President of the Robert Koch Institute.

Lange explained that the small stations have 2-3 ICU beds and that they are generally full, even in normal situations. “In the large stations, where there are 30 beds, more than half of them are currently occupied by Covid patients.”

The health worker sounded the alarm: “We have been working to the extreme for several months. More and more colleagues are leaving this job, also because of the enormous emotional and psychological burden caused by the epidemic. In our work we always have to deal with dying patients, but Covid patients are dying in other ways.” .

Lange recounted in detail the loneliness of these people, who “could not see their families” “until the end”, “could not be escorted” before they died.

“When these patients die, we have to put their bodies in large black plastic bags,” Ansa added. “All of this leaves its effects on us as well.”

Reproduction reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

Shocking video, a Spaniard suffocating at the hands of California police – the world

April 29, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Biden proposes a new plan for 1800 billion families and middle classes. And you finance it with more taxes for the rich

April 29, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

One dose of the vaccine halves the transmission of Covid. The UK proves it

April 28, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Say goodbye to insects and unpleasant odors thanks to this powerful traditional plant that will soon bloom and scent your home and garden.

April 29, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

6 cases of the Brazilian substitute – Savonanews.it

April 29, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

The Utah Tour expects to return in 2022 under the Sports Medal

April 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The developers’ favorite PC, the PS5 number one among consoles, is in GDC poll – Nerd4.life

April 29, 2021 Gerald Bax