No Boss March in Milan: Slogans against Mattarella and Drake

Demonstration in Milan on the eleventh Saturday, where 4 thousand protesters Green bass They took to the streets again on October 15 to protest against the extension of the green passport, which is mandatory for all government and private employees. Many of the choruses against Sergio Matterella and Mario Draghi were scanned for the entire duration of the procession, which began in Piazza Fontana and then came to Piazza Loreto. There were many tense moments with the police.
Slogans were raised on megaphones: 4,000 protesters marched through the streets of Milan demanding the abolition of the Green Pass. “Hands off Work“They screamed as they crossed the city center, accompanied by police in riot gear, ready to intervene at any moment. Threats Corso marked 4,000 steps towards Buenos Aires.
The procession, at its maximum extension, reached a length of 1040 meters. Some Melee Created in the evening, when protesters reached the pistol Loreto, before heading to the central station. Here the procession broke up and someone provoked a confrontation with the police. It was at this point that after a demonstration in Rome a week ago, slogans in support of Deputy Commissioner Nuncia Shilley began under the magnifying glass of the state police chief.
The march blocked traffic in Milan on Saturday evening, creating traffic jams and inconvenience to citizens. “If it has not changed, We will stop City“, Protesters said as they advanced behind a sign with the inscription:”Education for freedom“Journalists, ministers Brunetta and Speranza were also targeted. Other singers against them are praising and guessing the outcome of the hypothesis.”Health dictatorship“It simply came to our notice then.
