Genoa Mayor Marco Pucci underwent emergency surgery

The political embrace of the Genoa mayor is unanimous. Dotti List members “Give the Mayor of Genoa, Marco Pucci, their best wishes for a speedy recovery after undergoing surgery. The Mayor, a very important person for our city, an efficient and determined leader, has always demonstrated a strong commitment to the well-being of citizens and the development of Genoa – the note ends – to this day his We are sure that he will face this challenge with the same energy and determination that characterized the task. And we hope that his family’s recovery will be as short as possible and that he will be able to return to his role soon. is there “It is my heartfelt hope that he recovers as soon as possible.” The League team in the Liguria region said, “We wish Genoa Mayor Marco Pucci, who underwent surgery today at Galliera Hospital, a speedy recovery. We look forward to his return to full action soon to continue the battles that await Genoa, Genoa. And to all Liguria Go Marco!”.