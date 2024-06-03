Not only Amadeus, Ray also says goodbye to the “I soliti ignoti” format. Osegray: “A serious problem, but the leaders are pretending that nothing has happened.”

“In September Amadeus will arrive on the Nine identificationthe format known in Italy as The usual unknown. “It’s the first time we’ve offered a product on our channel that speaks to everyone, with the format being fresh and highly recognizable.” Speaking to the newspaper Republic This is what Laura Carafoli, head of content at Warner Group for Southern Europe, said in an interview last Saturday. As announced, Ray was not going to renew the rights to the format, which aired on the main network from March 20, 2017, to April 15, 2023 – it has now been replaced by Your job – It was hosted by Amadeus and before it by Frazee, and the first episode was broadcast in 2007. The usual unknown Thus, he will change his name and network, but not his face, because he will find in the nine the same people who have represented him in the past seven seasons. “If Amadeus leaves Ray and also takes over the successful formats, the company will have no small problem. “Advertising contracts and the audience are at stake, since together they can change the channel,” Osegray wrote in a memo expressing the disappointment and concern of the Syndicate of Journalists, “and yet, in Viale Mazzini they pretend that nothing has happened and the leaders, old and new at the same time, seem to They are happy to sign new contracts worth millions of dollars, while in return they cancel union agreements or attempt to sign new agreements without taking into account any assessment related to the industrial plan, the effects of which have not yet been measured on the organization of work and on the company’s accounts.”

The Rye Press Association says it is somewhat uneasy about the “general” guarantees provided by “outgoing senior management about maintaining staffing limits”. He insists on “genuine salary cuts, disinvestments in news, staff reductions, direct calls for new outside collaborators, and an unnatural proliferation of personal qualifications that often seem disconnected from any industrial or product logic.” The choices of Viale Mazzini managers are “to increase the work office Of journalists who, without crews and technicians to carry out the services, no longer leave the editorial offices and are increasingly conditioned to use the images and news packaged by the press offices instead of the possibility of direct verification of the facts to obtain real information in the service of citizens and not amplifier of special interests.”

