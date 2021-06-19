Importing a rabid dog into the United States has sparked investigations in many countries



This Monday, April 22, 2019, photo shows a plane flying over the South Air Traffic Control Tower at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

NEW YORK (AFP) – A rabid dog imported into the United States this month sparked public health inquiries in several states.

Health officials say a dog was brought to the United States from Azerbaijan and ended up with a family in Chester County, Pennsylvania. He was then tested for anger and put down. At least 12 people were exposed to this animal.

The dog is one of 34 animals – 33 dogs and one cat – imported by animal rescue from Azerbaijan on June 10 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The animals are not in the main room or in the main airport terminal. O’Hare travelers are not considered endangered, but health officials are checking to see if other animals on the trip have been harmed, and are still monitoring new pet owners.

Rabies no longer spreads incessantly among dogs in the United States, but imported animals are considered at risk of recurrence of the disease.

Federal agencies are investigating with health officials in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey and New York.

The incident marks the fourth anti-rabies dog to be imported into the United States since 2015. The previous three rescue dogs came with rabies vaccination certificates, which were later proven to be fraudulent.

This week, the CDC announced a one-year ban on dogs from more than 100 countries, including Azerbaijan, from July 14, where rabies is an issue. The ban was imposed because a large number of puppies were denied entry because they were not old enough to be fully vaccinated.

