Gas supplies from Russia to Finland stopped

“We have carefully prepared for this situation and will be able to provide gas to all our customers in the next few years

months,” Gasum CEO Mika Weljanin confirmed, calling the decision “unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, the Helsinki government agreed to lease a 10-year gas-to-gas storage and regasification vessel with Excelerate Energy, a US-based company, in order to partially cover gas supplies after the suspension of supplies from Russia. This was stated by Finnish Finance Minister Annika Saariko.

“The LNG terminal will allow us to free ourselves from Russian gas,” said Saariko, noting that the ambition is to have the ship, which will be located on the southern coast of Finland, ready for operation in the fourth quarter of this year.