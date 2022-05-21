May 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gas supplies from Russia to Finland stopped

Gas supplies from Russia to Finland stopped

Samson Paul May 21, 2022 1 min read


The announcement by the state-owned energy company Gasum came after the Nordic country refused to pay Gazprom in rubles.


“We have carefully prepared for this situation and will be able to provide gas to all our customers in the next few years
months,” Gasum CEO Mika Weljanin confirmed, calling the decision “unfortunate.”

Helsinki leases a gas-to-gas storage and regasification vessel from an American company for 10 years –

Meanwhile, the Helsinki government agreed to lease a 10-year gas-to-gas storage and regasification vessel with Excelerate Energy, a US-based company, in order to partially cover gas supplies after the suspension of supplies from Russia. This was stated by Finnish Finance Minister Annika Saariko.

“The LNG terminal will allow us to free ourselves from Russian gas,” said Saariko, noting that the ambition is to have the ship, which will be located on the southern coast of Finland, ready for operation in the fourth quarter of this year.



See also  Oklahoma has passed a law that almost completely outlaws abortion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

‘They are foreign agents’: those who end up on Putin’s blacklist

May 21, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Pictures that explain why she is the most hated woman in the UK – Libero Quotidiano

May 20, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Aiming to innovate product chain by integrating linear and digital

May 19, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Next week, a hurricane full of storms will hit Italy; The effects are significant ILMETEO.it

May 21, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

If It.taxi and Uber reach an agreement, after a heated debate. “The Turning Point” (Francesco Artusa)

May 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Concert for Vasco Rossi, Pat: “The streaming stage is basically done. Now pay attention to the parking lots: more than 200 buses and about 25,000 cars ”

May 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

This is how scammers block the system

May 21, 2022 Karen Hines