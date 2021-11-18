Games Week returns to Milan and doubles with Cartomix

Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2021, the largest Italian consumer fair dedicated to the worlds of video games, comics and pop culture – produced by Fiera Milano in collaboration with Fandango Club Creators – saw the participation of 70,000 people, marking an important stage in the event’s growth trajectory nationally and beyond, in general public return. Following the excellent results recorded, here are the dates for the next release: The appointment is from November 25 to 27, right next to Black Friday, at the now traditional venue of Fiera Milano Rho.

The event was held in Halls 8, 12 and 16 of the Milan Exhibition Center, which made better use of the space for all types of audience, from game lovers to fans of comics and manga, including families. This year’s edition was a return to the origins, intended to entertain a traditionally craving audience, with an increasingly rich and engaging presentation. A one-of-a-kind event, embracing the world of gaming, export and comics, celebrating the culture of nerds and geeks on the tour. Also contributing to the success of the 2021 edition was YouTube Live, which recorded a total of 30 hours of live broadcasting, allowing everyone – near and far – to experience the unique atmosphere of the event.

By tradition, competitive gaming has been one of the great champions at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2021 thanks to the Intel Esportshow, alternating some of the most popular tournaments in the Italian competitive scene such as PG Nationals of Rainbow Six Siege, Gillette Bomber Cup Bomber and King Edition dedicated to Fortnite and Championship Italian Rockets in the Rocket League. In addition to the great esports arenas, the central stage with guests from the world of music (live broadcasts of Radio 105 and shows by Massimo Pericolo, Vegas Jones and the SEVEN7oo group), for television and sports, to engage and excite the audience. With the most famous Italian creators.

We cannot fail to mention, then, the presence of important guests during the three days of the event, among them the famous cartoonist Sal Vilotto, the pro player Pow3r and Cristina Scapia, the voice of Lacona Coil, who certainly stands out, and finally Giorgio “Fanni” who irritated the audience by singing some of the cartoon’s themes Fan favorite. There was also great demand in the thematic areas dedicated to entertainment, masquerade, retro and game art, as well as in the podium dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the founding of Diabolic, where the precious figure was also displayed. Astorina cellar. Last but not least, the independent video game development studio, Indie Dungeon Champions, was created in association with IIDEA, the video game trade association in Italy.

The event was held in complete safety thanks to the protocols of Fiera Milano, which has already been active for months and which has supported all major trade fairs from September to today. Also for Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, the success of the organizing machine that supported the event was confirmed by supporting the large number of fans and enthusiasts who attended the exhibition and allowing each visitor to fully experience the three days of the event.

This release also saw the commitment of several prestigious partners, such as YouTube, the exclusive streaming partner, eBay, the main digital partner of Milan Games Week, and Cartomix. Once again, Corriere dello Sport-Stadio and Tuttosport were the event’s editorial partners for the first time. On the other hand, GameStop supported the event as an official retail partner and Radio 105 moved the central stage as always as the official radio. Finally, Samsung was the official partner of Fuori Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, hosting exclusive gaming sessions, meet and greets inside the Samsung Smart Home.