Uber Eats arrives in Terni

Starting today, Uber Eats has also started its food ordering and delivery business in Terni.
There are currently about twenty restaurants in Terni on the app.
The users Uber Eats of Terni will be able to do that Safely deliver your favorite restaurant dishes home with contactless delivery, or order it on the app and pick it up in your local area to avoid delivery costs. The RestaurantsInstead, they will benefit from the daily payment system that guarantees them this Instant liquidity, plus custom features Like the restaurant loyalty program or the Restaurant Manager app.
Uber Eats activated for customers, without calling and receiving:
- Contactless delivery: Users can freely decide through the platform to pick up the delivery in front of their door or even outside, avoiding direct contact with the postman. In fact, all deliveries are contactless
- Pick up: It allows all users of the application to collect dishes directly from the chosen restaurant after ordering from the platform, thus avoiding the cost of delivery.Ordinare su Uber EatsUber’s food delivery platform is very simple: just download the app, available for both Android and iOS, or connect to the site. www.ubereats.comTo have your favorite dishes delivered straight to your home.
