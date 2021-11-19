Space debris, Russian anti-satellite test and the International Space Station: updates and the latest data

as we know November 15 a Anti-satellite test by Russia By detonating an old satellite that has not been operating since 1984. The result of this process was the creation of a cloud of space debris that threatened (and still partially threaten) IS and the CSS As well as part of the operational satellites in low Earth orbit.

After the first suspicions, the Russian Defense Ministry confirm it officially ASAT . Test. This led to a certain tension between Russia and other countries, especially the United States (but not only). Tests of this kind have already been carried out in the past, starting around 1959, but the number of satellites and the danger of such operations has increased over time. What do we know now about what will happen in the future?

Updates from the International Space Station and other news about the Russian satellite test

Come announce, Responsible for NASA (Bill Nelson) and General Manager of Roscosmos (Dmitry Rogozin) also talked about what happened in recent days. Nelson said he emphasized opposition to this kind of testing by noting that Roscosmos, he said, was unaware of what was going to happen. Rogozin I announced instead of “They ensure the safety of the ISS crew by developing joint plans”.

Spread of space debris from the Kosmos-1408 . satellite (Source)

Me too’This is amazing wanted to cross Your opinion about what happened. Especially Joseph Aschbacher, Director General of the Agency, to reassureAstronaut Matthias Maurer (Currently on the International Space Station). “I have been in contact with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer to assure him of my full support during and after these hours of stress in orbit in the wake of the recent space debris situation.” I announced Ashbacher.

Estimates of re-entry of space debris from the Kosmos-1408 . satellite

The First Estimates subordinate space debris Created by Kosmos-1408 . satellite She suggests that most of them will return to the atmosphere within five years. The remaining 20% ​​will remain in orbit between 5 and 10 years. The problem is that at some point the orbits they will be traveling in will intersect with the orbits of IS (International Space Station) and CSS (Chinese space station). This will create potentially dangerous situations even if the parts are still tracked from the ground.

mode on board International Space Station It has been relatively normal. After the astronauts were instructed in recent days to isolate the units of Columbus, Kibo, Leonardo, Bigelow and Quest Joint Air Lock. However, in the past few hours, the units became habitable again and the astronauts indicated that they did not want to be bothered by constant alarms but only if the situation really became dangerous.

