Decathlon will no longer sell boats in Calais

Decathlon Boats are no longer offered at their outlets in Calais and Grand Synthe, in northern France, To prevent immigrants from using it to cross the canal. However, small boats can still be purchased online and in other stores of the multinational sports company. Reports on guardian.

The group said it was “no longer possible to buy canoes” at the Decathlon stores in Calais and Grand Synthe, near Dunkirk, “given the current context”. The canoes were not used for their original sporting purpose, but “may be used to cross the canal” and in these casesPeople’s lives will be in danger».

Tuesday alone Hundreds of migrants crossed the canal, including about sixty people who arrived at Dungeness Beach in the afternoon, thirty kilometers southwest of Folkestone. On Friday, three migrants were found missing after trying to cross the dinghy, while the previous day two boats were found off the coast of Calais and two migrants were rescued at sea.

According to the British Home Office, 1,185 people landed in southern England on small boats last Thursday compared to 853 in the previous record set earlier this month.

