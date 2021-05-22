From today’s sky overcast, some thunderstorms, and moderate northern winds – Targatocn.it

The low pressure sack moving towards the east tends to partially fill the Mediterranean sector while the development over Central Europe in a closed structure will cause it to move very slowly towards the northeast, continuing the supply for a few days in somewhat unstable numbers of air and fresh .
So in the northwest we will have this situation:
From today, Friday May 21 to Sunday, May 23
Irregularly cloudy skies today accompanied by afternoon thunderstorms. Still raining in the morning, cloudy on Sunday
Low in the plains, about 10-11 degrees Celsius and rises 17-22 degrees Celsius. At sea, minimum temperatures range between 13-14 ° C and a maximum of 17-19 ° C starting Sunday
In the plains moderate winds from the north
In the sea, very strong winds today and tomorrow from the southeast, with a speed of 60 kilometers per hour
From Monday May 24
Cloudy skies with thunderstorms, heavy rain and high temperatures in the second half of the week
