From medicine to urology, non-Covid wards at Gorizia Hospital have reopened

Karen Hines May 4, 2021 1 min read

The plan to phase-out the beds of the San Giovanni de Dio Hospital in Gorizia continues from Covid to non-Covid: all sanitation activities have been implemented to safely reopen, as of Monday, May 3, 15 beds. medicine For non-Covid patients.

Moreover, on Tuesday 4 May, the Covid intensive care and semi-intensive care area will be completely decontaminated and made compliant, to reopen the next day as non-Covid wards (TI and UTIC). The file is reopenedUrology And back to Gorizia fromUrgent surgical activity on weekends. Elections surgical activity will gradually resume from Monday, May 10.

On the basis of the epidemiological trend, other rerouting activities will follow for the departments in order to arrive in the second half of May to make Hospital Gorizia completely Covid-free.

