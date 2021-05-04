The mayor and governor vie to see who reopens New York first – La Voce di New York

“Today is a milestone for New York State and an important period of transition,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that the capital will return to normal from July 1.

Today Governor Andrew Cuomo, Expect As of May 17, many restrictions adopted to combat the epidemic have been eased.

The reason is always the same: vaccinations are going better than expected, and they can be reopened. “Recovery from Covid consists of two parts. Covid management: precautions, vaccinations, etc. It is reopened. Two lines are in equilibrium at the same time.” How is this done? Science and data must be followed. Leave the politics that guided the response to last year’s Covid. ”

The data is encouraging. The positivity rate (the number of new positives from Covid-19) has decreased by 50% in the last month. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 30% during the same period. Vaccinations are on the rise: 9 million New Yorkers have received the first dose, and 7 million have been fully vaccinated. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State has the largest number of fully vaccinated adults of any other major state.”

The provisions do not only apply toEmpire State Building. New Jersey and Connecticut will also adopt it. It is logic The tripartite stateThat is, the rules that have the greatest impact on the citizens are taken in coordination between the rulers of the three states because of their proximity.

“We did it right – says Phli Murphy, Governor of New Jersey – in collaboration with the neighboring states of New York and Connecticut, letting data, science and public health guide decision-making.”

“We were able to announce the lifting of vaccine distribution restrictions that benefit all residents of Connecticut and our neighbors in New York and New Jersey,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

Beginning Wednesday May 19, capacity limits will be raised for retail stores, catering, gyms and spas, hairdressers and hairdressers, and entertainment and leisure venues for families. Then museums, theaters and Broadway. But there remains an obligation to maintain social distancing of 6 Foot (About 2 meters).

Even the New York City Subway – which has been suspended overnight from May 6, 2020 – will be back in action 24/24.

The governor repeatedly emphasized in his press conference that the new rules should be taken in cooperation with other administrative governments. Perhaps a little to blame Mayor de Blasio, reminding him that important decisions cannot be made without facing each other.

The two didn’t get along well, especially in recent times. Cuomo was at the mercy of one series of (administrative and sexual) scandals after another, and it seems he has lost some of the reins. With the announcement of an “early” return to normal, it is trying to compensate for the lost land. Return to taking on the role of “Dad from New York”, passing de Blasio to the disobedient bad boy.

But the songs between de Blasio and Como are those of a little swan. For both of them, the end of their terms is getting closer and closer. The mayor will finish this year (municipal elections will take place on November 2, 2021). The next Governor-General’s term ends (state elections will be held on November 8, 2022).

However, it cannot be ruled out that Cuomo wants to pursue his political career. He may present himself as a candidate in the next presidential election in 2024.

On the other hand, between 1929 and 1932, Franklin Roosevelt held the position of Governor of New York, who soon became the President-elect, and remained in office for 12 years (1933-1945). Como is slightly older (63). Roosevelt was younger at the end of his term as governor (50). But it is also true that the last two presidents in office are not very young (Trump, 74. Biden, 78).

Will Cuomo still want to be America’s father, as well as the first Italian-American president in US history?