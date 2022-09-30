Free Xbox Games Revealed, This Month There Are Only Two – Nerd4.life

Microsoft unveils free games for Games with Gold for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.: Around Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. As you can see, there are two instead of four.

The change of number is determined by the fact that Xbox will no longer offer original Xbox games and Xbox 360 games within the Gold service. But let’s see a file Availability dates Among these new games in October 2022:

The Wind: 1 – 31 October 2022

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition: October 16, 2022 – November 15, 2022

there The official description of Windbound It reads: “A ship broke alone on an uncharted island, explore its lands and sail its treacherous seas to survive. You are Kara, a warrior who has been snatched away by a violent storm. Fall from your boat, at the mercy of the currents, come thrown from the sea on the shores of the forbidden islands. , a mysterious paradise. Without boats, food or tools, but with determination and means to make it happen, discover the many resources of this beautiful island. Create tools and weapons to hunt and defend yourself from nature and its amazing wild creatures. The past and glimpses of the future itself. Uncover the mystery surrounding it and you may find more than just the way home.” You can read Windbound’s review here.



windy

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition Instead, it is a management and survival strategy game where you must train, customize and fight a group of procedurally configured soldiers in battles with permanent deathmatch.

Tell us, what do you think of October 2022’s pick for games with gold?