A little digging at Inter and Inzaghi?

Especially the words made at the press conference before Igor TheodorCoach MarseilleOn the eve of the match against Angers. In fact, the former Verona coach talked about it Alexis SanchezDo not spare what Seems to be a slight dig at Inter and Simon Inzaghi. Here’s what’s been highlighted:

“Alexis Sanchez has arrived unprepared, and he will do better. As usual during the break, I had a few guys available for action. Alexis was very good at the start of the season, Arrived without any preparation. I’m sure he’ll do better, be more connected to the team and be better physically too“.

Photo: Getty – Alexis Sanchez Marseille

Then also an opinion on his calendar 11 matches in the next 45 days for OM: “I can only comment, like any other coach in the world. We play more and more, football is clearly going in a commercial direction. That’s right, you have to accept that when you’re part of this environment, I can’t change anything, at least by myself“.

Meanwhile, in this first part of the season, Alexis Sanchez has already scored 4 goals in 7 matches With the transalpine club. The second real young Chilean striker.

Gabriella Ricci