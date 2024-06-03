Francesco Ippolito of Foggia is the first to publish scientific and technological content

The number one creator of science and technology content on LinkedIn is from Foggia. This is Francesco Ippolito, 29 years old, civil engineer specializing in structures, best-selling author and journalist: according to data from the Favikon platform, the young man from Foggia has the highest creativity score in Italy in the STEM disciplines (sciences). (Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), beating neuroengineering professor Silvestro Misera and Geopop founder Andrea Moccia.

Graduating in Structural Civil Engineering with an experimental thesis on the application of artificial intelligence for automatic damage detection on bridges, Ippolito combines his passion for scientific publishing with his work as an engineer: “Every content and every interpretation is the result of my love.” For writing, civil and structural engineering,” the 29-year-old commented on LinkedIn, the professional social network on which Ippolito posts engineering tips daily.

He currently works as an engineer for tamps, the enormous “moles” that allow tunnels to be dug: “My passion turned into a business months ago thanks to Pizzarotti. It is not just one of the most important infrastructure giants but a real family of gentlemen, starting with the president, Paolo Pizzarotti.”