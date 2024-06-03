June 3, 2024

BWM Series 1 2024: the debut is almost here

Gerald Bax June 3, 2024 2 min read

He is already five years old – The current generation of BMW 1 seriescodenamed F40, was launched in the summer of 2019, so, to keep the model fresh, it’s time to subject it to significant oversight. Hair restyling BMW showed its first teaser image (above).

Change appearance – the BMW 1 series It will undergo a major renovation aesthetically with a Before Completely redesigning. There are vertical daytime running lights as on the latest BMWs, a new grille featuring a redesigned double kidney grille, and a lower trapezoidal air intake, all elements that contribute to a cleaner look. Other new elements include sculpted side skirts, taillights with four light elements and a revised rear fascia.

Inside the dual screen – Inside the passenger cabin as well, the changes will be fundamental. Existence Curved display Which includes two LCD screen elements, one 10.25 inch that performs a hardware function and the other a 10.7 inch touch screen where the device functions can be controlled Multimedia system Which works with the latest version of BMW’s operating system 9, and there’s also a cleaner, smaller center console and a full suite of driving aids, such as parking assistant, safe exit warning and adaptive cruise control.

Plugin access – The platform will not change, it will be the same BMW 1 series current, while range Motors You should receive updates. A replacement is also planned ibrida plugin With a power of 322 horsepower, and an electric range of more than 80 kilometers.

