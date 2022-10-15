October 15, 2022

AstroSamantha is home, first breath of fresh air – space and astronomy

The first breath of fresh air by Samantha Cristoforetti: The Crew Dragon Freedom shuttle was regularly restored after the trench, which took place in fairly calm surroundings. Then the shuttle was lifted to the ship, the crew of 4 astronauts were helped and dealt with the first effect of gravity after 170 days of weightlessness. Pilot Bob Hines came out first, followed by pilot as Jill Lindgren and Jessica Watkins. So came Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency (ESA).

Samantha Cristoforetti looks at Earth from the dome, the space station’s large panoramic window (Source: ESA, Twitter)

nostalgia for space
AstroSamantha’s latest tweet is full of nostalgia: “I’m going to miss this view,” he wrote, accompanied by a photo of him looking down at Earth from the dome, the space station’s large panoramic window. The astronaut also posted on Twitter a video of Earth at night with the lights marking the coastlines, which are more focused and intense in correspondence with big cities. He wrote: “Fly like me one last time!” “Farewell, and as always, thank you for all the fish!” he added, citing one of his favorite books, Douglas Adams’s Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

