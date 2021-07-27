France and Italy are now demanding proof of COVID-19 vaccine in some activities

If you are planning to travel internationally soon, we advise you to know some of the new travel rules. France and Italy both apply additional restrictions to help contain the spread of the delta variant. Now, you may need to prove that you have received the COVID-19 vaccination, recently recovered from the virus, or recently had a negative test if you plan to travel to one of these countries and participate in certain activities. Find out more about what to expect.

Countries hope to slow the spread of COVID-19

We have discussed in the past the rules and regulations that France imposes on Americans. At the time of writing, France was allowing vaccinated Americans to visit. It also allows Americans who are not immunized but show evidence of recovering from COVID-19 between 11 days and six months from arrival. In addition, Americans are encouraged to submit a negative PCR or antigen test less than 72 hours before the departure flight.

Before boarding a plane, make sure you understand the current restrictions if you plan to eat out, clubs, or visit museums. This is because a COVID-19 health permit will now be required for some activities while you are in France. This will affect both locals and tourists.

You will need to carry a COVID-19 health card in France

The state recently announced that COVID-19 health permits must be submitted to visit:

Concert halls

Phase

Cinema

Cultural places

Museums

But recently, the state passed legislation requiring a COVID-19 health clearance for domestic travel and all restaurants, as well as vaccinating health workers or suspending risk taking.

Although this pass is already required in many places, starting in early August, it will be officially required to dine indoors, take a long-distance plane, or take a train in the country.

The scroll shows whether an individual has been vaccinated, tested negative in the past 48 hours, or recovered from the virus in the past six months. Both paper and digital entries will be accepted. At this time, these rules apply to all adults, but as of September 30, they will apply to anyone 12 or older.

US travelers planning to visit France must bring their cards with them which they can present to a French doctor or pharmacist to have the details entered into the French system. This will generate a QR code, which can then be used to create a health e-card or go to a file All AntiCovid app. the US Embassy and Consulates in France He plans to update his website if other ways to obtain a COVID-19 health clearance become available.

Italy will also require proof of vaccination for some activities

Italy is another destination that welcomes American tourists. Americans can enter the country by providing proof of vaccination, showing a medical certificate outlining evidence of recovery from the virus in the past six months, and submitting a negative molecular PCR test or Rapid Relief within 48 hours of leaving for Italy but some additional rules are coming.

The state will require people to submit a green pass to participate in certain activities such as visiting museums, cultural sites, entertainment venues, gyms, cinemas, and dining indoors. These permits will be required from August 6, 2021. Currently, there are no guidelines on how foreign tourists can obtain a permit. Passengers can check out US Embassy and Consulates in Italy To get constant updates whenever new news becomes available.

The green lanes will show if anyone has been vaccinated, recently cured of the virus, or tested negative in the past 48 hours. In the future, the green corridor may also be required to carry any transit within the country.

It is essential that you know these rules to be well prepared for your trip to France or Italy. As always, COVID-19 regulations and restrictions can change quickly, so be sure to keep up with the news and double-check the restrictions before leaving the United States.

Traveling is a big cost, but your next vacation could cost more. As mentioned earlier, if you’re planning to travel during the pandemic, be prepared for additional travel costs. Examples of additional costs include:

COVID-19 test

Quarantine costs (if you tested positive for COVID-19 when traveling abroad or if you are visiting a country that requires a paid quarantine)

Accommodation and transit costs rise due to increased travel

International Travel Insurance

You can prepare for these expenses by setting aside extra money in your vacation fund. Check out these tips for traveling safely on a budget. And if you’re starting to make travel plans, we recommend a rewards credit card. You can use your credit card to make reservations and earn valuable rewards on your purchases. For more information, these are some of the best travel rewards credit cards available right now.