April 14, 2022 free games have been officially revealed – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store announce what free games Computers available for recovery from April 14, 2022That’s in exactly one week: XCOM 2 and it can’t be beat.

XCOM 2 One of the most famous strategists of all time, he is a sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown, a reboot of the series sponsored by Firaxis.

Read our XCOM 2 review.



XCOM 2 is one of the most popular strategy players of all time

The Earth has changed: Twenty years have passed since world leaders signed an unconditional surrender with foreign forces. XCOM, the planet’s last line of defense, has been destroyed and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, aliens rule the Earth and build sparkling cities, seemingly promising a bright future for our species, while in reality concealing an evil plan and eliminating anyone who opposes their new order.

Only those who live on the edge of the world have a minimum of freedom. This is where the force once again gathers to defend humanity. While running and defying all odds, the remaining XCOM forces must find a way to ignite the global resistance and eliminate aliens once and for all.

insurmountable It is a roguelike game where you have to climb procedurally generated mountains. From the development of ByteRockers Games, it certainly looks like an original and interesting title.

Read the Unbeatable Review



Unbeatable, game screen

Insurmountable is a perpetual deathmatch roguelike adventure game where you will have to conquer tall mountains. Thanks to the procedurally generated environments, each climb will be different from the other. Ensure that your climber’s vital values ​​do not reach the critical threshold for him to survive.

All this will be made more difficult by the dynamic weather system, changes between day and night, and a variety of randomly generated events that you can never predict the outcome of. Every decision of yours is important. Because it could be the last.

Both games will be available starting at 5 p.m. next Thursday. As always, you’ll have a week to add them to your Epic Games Store library, so you can own them forever at no cost.

Do you like the free PC games that the Epic Games Store will be offering next week? Do you prefer anything else? Tell us you. However, in the meantime, go ahead and download what’s available starting today.