July 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Juventus, news about Cristiano Ronaldo: the Bianconeri towards no

Juventus, news about Cristiano Ronaldo: the Bianconeri towards no

Mirabelle Hunt July 10, 2021 2 min read

The Juventus The contract will not be renewed Cristiano Ronaldo. In the next few days the agent Jorge Mendes, who on Thursday attended the official presentation of Jose Mourinho In Rome, he will meet with the management of Juventus to talk about the future of five times The golden ballAnd the Even if ds Federico Cherubini And his men seemed to already have clear ideas.

Unless it surprises, CR7 He will also stay with Juventus next season. The Lusitania striker has not received the offers he expected in recent weeks: no clubs have seriously submitted this offer Guarantee of similar participation for what he is currently seeing in Turin.

Once the chances of returning to Real Madrid or Manchester United are gone, the only door still open is Paris Saint-Germain: The French club in recent days spoke to him Jorge Mendes and He said he’s interested, but the negotiation is tied to one Possible departure for Mbappe And it might take a long time, too much for the Bianconeri they want to get clear thoughts Already in the next few weeks.

Another year for Ronaldo in Turin, then it will be decided. over there You are Does not seem to Not even willing to say yes To the possible proposal that Mendez could put forward at the meeting to be held soon, i.e. Renewal for one year with spread salaryراتب Over the course of two seasons, and in any case he is in no hurry to immediately make a decision.

OMNISPORT | 2021-09-07 21:35

Fonte: Getty Images

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Euro 2020, the three covid positive opinion journalists? “I got vaccinated, but London blows bad air” – Libero Quotidiano

July 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Marina degli Arigai: USA and Spain in evidence at the 420 . World Championships

July 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Chievo Verona did not recognize the second division, and the club announced its appeal

July 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Hardly anyone washes this summer fruit and yet not doing so is dangerous

July 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Love and work horoscope, what is the luckiest sign for today, July 10, 2021

July 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

The helicopter on Mars is sending us beautiful colorful pictures

July 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Juventus, news about Cristiano Ronaldo: the Bianconeri towards no

July 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt