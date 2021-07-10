Juventus, news about Cristiano Ronaldo: the Bianconeri towards no

The Juventus The contract will not be renewed Cristiano Ronaldo. In the next few days the agent Jorge Mendes, who on Thursday attended the official presentation of Jose Mourinho In Rome, he will meet with the management of Juventus to talk about the future of five times The golden ballAnd the Even if ds Federico Cherubini And his men seemed to already have clear ideas.

Unless it surprises, CR7 He will also stay with Juventus next season. The Lusitania striker has not received the offers he expected in recent weeks: no clubs have seriously submitted this offer Guarantee of similar participation for what he is currently seeing in Turin.

Once the chances of returning to Real Madrid or Manchester United are gone, the only door still open is Paris Saint-Germain: The French club in recent days spoke to him Jorge Mendes and He said he’s interested, but the negotiation is tied to one Possible departure for Mbappe And it might take a long time, too much for the Bianconeri they want to get clear thoughts Already in the next few weeks.

Another year for Ronaldo in Turin, then it will be decided. over there You are Does not seem to Not even willing to say yes To the possible proposal that Mendez could put forward at the meeting to be held soon, i.e. Renewal for one year with spread salaryراتب Over the course of two seasons, and in any case he is in no hurry to immediately make a decision.

OMNISPORT | 2021-09-07 21:35