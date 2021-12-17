Forever Nerazzurri: Good luck, Chris!

1/25

We still feel it, that excitement mixed with anticipation. When you are waiting for something beautiful, which you already know is going to be very beautiful, you want to wait a little longer, to enjoy it more.

January 28, 2020: The curtain has risen in Scala . There, where the “firsts” are always special. Where class meets elegance. Christian Eriksen Inter could not be otherwise. The maestro with his magic in the center of the midfield.

The noise of the ball mixed up the crossbaroh From amazement and admiration, in the first derby, with a free kick from afar: at that moment all Inter fans felt at peace, knowing that Christian wore the colors of the Nerazzurri, it was enough. The rest, football, flows naturally, like music written by a composer.

Flashes of sophistication and battles, surprising goals – like the one straight from a corner kick in Napoli – and also disappointments, in the very long summer of 2020, after a good run all together, before bitterness. A point from which to start all over again.

Always searching in class, in quality, in Charmthe answers: Free kick at a crossroads in the Coppa Italia derby A defining moment in the modern history of the Nerazzurri. A beautiful goal as important as it is important, not only for the passage of the round, but also to restore vitality to a story, the story of Christian and Inter, which has gradually been strengthened, game by game.

Central, in that beautiful race towards her Scudetto . From that moment on, Christian and Inter took each other by the hand and together, match after match, continued to build a tricolor masterpiece. A team effort assists, in which Eriksen contributes geometry, intuition, and plays that facilitate maneuverability. And heavy goals: in Naples again. And in Crotone, in What would actually be the goal of the Scudetto Then they celebrated in San Siro with another pearl of punishment.

That remains, and will remain as a sweet and bleak but beautiful memory, the last photo of Christian Eriksen in a stadium with Inter shirt . Because life then holds unimaginable moments, it makes you take paths you never expected. in silence and hope The thoughts of all Inter fans and sports fans have always been for Christian. Watch it again at Appiano Gentile in Hugging with Companions The heroes of Italy were the breaths of joy that we keep tightly in the drawer of beautiful and precious things, lest they be lost.

And even if the Inter and Christian tracks separate today, we know our bond will always be strong and inseparable. The best moments, goals and victories, embracing the crowd outside San Siro with the celebration of the Scudetto: everything will always remain constant in the history of the Nerazzurri.

Good luck Chris!



