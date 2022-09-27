Indications for the first weekly training session on home injuries AtalantaWhich details were not mentioned in today’s official report. The news comes from bergamoesport.itwhich measures individuals, from those returning from the national teams to those who were in the pits before the break: “Merih Demiral He is fine and has trained regularly to resume Atalanta’s preparations in Zingonia as day eight of the championship approaches on Sunday in Bergamo against Fiorentina. The Turkish national defender, one of three Nerazzurri nationals who suffered illnesses or injuries during the break, is in excellent physical condition. No problem for Teun either Cupminers In Warsaw on Thursday after the concussion.

Giorgio is still in doubt Scalviniwill likely undergo diagnostic tests on Wednesday for the injury between the thigh and right knee she sustained on Monday under 21 with Japan at Castel de Sangro, and the two long-term patients. Zappacosta–ZapataExcept for the afternoon at the Bortolotti Sports Center: the former must recover from recurring problems with the right calf muscles, apparently not a legacy of the rectus femoris injury in July, while the latter is still suffering after – the effects of the left femoral pericarp injury,” we read. No. It’s still early, at last DjimsitiWho will try to return to the ninth day. So Zapata and Zappacosta are still in doubt, so far they have not resumed work with the group.

As confirms it Radiodia: “Cupminers And the Demiral They are fine, and there are no major concerns for Fiorentina. Thursday’s friendly will be important to understand their circumstances. Dauphin Zapata Even today he still trains separately, a situation that must be monitored day in and day out. Scalvini He’s doing the tests tomorrow, it’s a muscle problem. It shouldn’t be too bad, but with exams moving into tomorrow, it sure isn’t just tiring. We are waiting for investigations.”

