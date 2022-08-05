First time in Brazil: in October Rockin’1000 São Paulo

For the first time in São Paulo, Rockin 1000 The greatest rock band in the world, known for it The viral video that brought fu fighters to CesenaAnd the In collaboration with Fever, Leading global live entertainment discovery platform and creator of CandlelightAnd the announce Rockin’1000 Sao Paulo: Concert with 1000 musicians in the program Saturday October 1, 2022 at the Allianz Parque Stadium Sao Paulo in Brazil. On the other hand, the date with the selection of the “Power 100” scheduled for September in Geneva, along with a fundraising campaign in favor of the Ukrainian population, has been postponed to a later date.

for Rockin’1000 Sao Paulo – The first stage of the Rockin’1000 is planned in South America 250 drummers, 350 guitarists, 150 guitarists, 250 singers who will simultaneously play great classics of international and Brazilian rock.

“Brazil has always had a rock-solid spirit and a strong penchant for the music being played; perhaps that is why since our birth we have received so many expressions of appreciation and so many invitations to play in this country”As Fabio Zavagnini – founder of Rockin’1000 – says – “We’ve waited years before crossing the Atlantic, we needed to find the right partner and we think Fever is perfect to anchor itself more and more as a global band. In a world that seems to want to nurture divisions and draw boundaries, we increasingly feel our mission to bring people together, in our own way, through Music, by rock.”

for musicians, Applications are open on the site www.rockin1000.com Recruitment is open to all world musicians already registered on the platform and to new musicians arriving from Brazilian territory. Rockin’1000 is looking for guitarists, guitarists, drummers and singers of all ages and backgrounds and invites them to apply for a living Unique opportunity: to play in front of a Paulist audience.

For all those who wish to attend the show, with a repertoire of extraordinary songs performed by a thousand musicians at the same time who are building a timeless journey in the history of rock music, Rockin’1000 Sao Paulo It promises to be a big rock event.

Rockin’1000 – The biggest rock band in the world It is a project born with the aim of inviting Foo Fighters to Cesena, Italy. thanks for the learning to fly – A viral video today that has garnered more than 60 million views – Today the band learned to fly by performing in stadiums around the world with concerts where 1,000 musicians play in unison. The community, now made up of more than 30,000 musicians, lives a unique experience as spectators watch an engaging show that leaves its mark. The project contains an album, film, and several concerts and special events in Italy, France, Germany, USA and Korea, conveying a message of inclusion and engagement.

Fever, Candlelighters (candlelight parties performed by live musicians at popular venues) is the world’s leading platform for discovering live entertainmentEvery week, which helps millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to live unique local experiences and events, from engaging exhibits, interactive theater experiences, festivals, and molecular pop-up cocktails, while at the same time enabling creators to gain data and technologies to create and export these experiences. all over the world.

Tickets at: https://tinyurl.com/SaoPauloR1000

Musicians Nominations: https://tinyurl.com/recruiting1000brazil