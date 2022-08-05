Bper earnings at 1.4 billion. Montagne, with Carige, we close in 2022 – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, Aug 04 – Bper ended the first half of the year with a net profit of 1.38 billion euros, nearly trebling compared to 518.8 million in the same period in 2021. The result benefits from a purely accountant’s contribution to Carige’s sinister reputation ( negative fame), amounting to about 1.19 billion euros. The note stated that the adjusted profit equals 316.6 million, of which 203.9 million was recorded in the second quarter, an increase of 81% on a quarterly basis. Analysts had expected a profit in the second quarter of 97.5 million.



“The just ended half-year represents another important step in our growth strategy, thanks to Banca Carige’s entry into the Bper Group last June. The transaction strengthens our competitive position on a national scale in areas with limited coverage and will contribute to higher income prospects,” stated the CEO. Piero Luigi Montani. He added that the accounts “are very satisfactory and reflect normal profitability growth backed by an increase in both net interest income and net commissions, along with controlled operating costs.”



In the first half of the year, Carige reported a loss of 221.1 million, which includes exceptional negative items of net 212.5 million, primarily attributable to provisions and writedowns. Montagne said he could complete the acquisition “by the end of the year,” despite a Genoa court ruling, which halted the decision to appoint the board of directors of Ligurian Bank.



From the August 9th session, the result of which could come on “same day” or “in a few days”, we expect a “positive” ruling, but even if not, we will ask for a new meeting and therefore we will reconstitute a new board that can to continue.” (Deals).

