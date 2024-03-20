March 20, 2024

Neither 6 nor 5+. Three “5” were struck worth 63 thousand euros

Lorelei Reese March 20, 2024 2 min read

Lotto, Superinalotto and 10eLotto,extract Tuesday 19th March 2024: All the winning numbers in real time on Gazzettino.it live from 8pm, today's Superenalotto jackpot is €77 million. After 8pm all winning numbers. Here is the Sestina Sobrinaluto: 19 67 82 60 58 4 Wild Number: 48 SuperStar Number: 29. No 6 or 5+. Three “5” were struck worth 63 thousand euros.

MillionDay and MillionDay Extra, draws for Tuesday 19 March 2024: winning numbers

Lotto draw on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Lotto,extract Tuesday, March 19, 2024: From 8pm live on this page, minute by minute, the number of draws Lotto. All excerpts will be available on Ten Wheels Lotto In addition to the national message sent by the Customs and Monopolies Agency. Extraction operations Lotto It is held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. As of July 2023, a Friday draw has been added.

Lots, wheels

Barry 82 48 71 66 11
Cagliari 46 35 19 13 30
Florence 89 85 58 49
Geneva 20 41 37 59 72
Milan 33 27 70 15 59
Naples 48 54 67 15 21
Palermo 26 70 75 59
Rome 76 58 68 45 39
Turin 52 26 30 59 8
Venice 20 47 4 89 12
National 69 48 50 20 71

Superinaloto on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

SoprenalotoDraw today's winning numbers Tuesday, March 19, 2024: The search for the winning team is endless. After 6 of more than 85 million were struck in Rovigo on November 16, 2023, today Tuesday, March 19, 2024 to Soprenaloto There are 77 million euros available for the sixth.

Soprenaloto, mix

Here are the Superenalotto winning numbers Tuesday 19 March:

19 67 82 60 58 4
Jolie number: 48
Number of stars: 29

10ELOTO, winning numbers

Below are the winning numbers for 10eLotto Tuesday 19 March:

19 20 26 27 33 35 37 41 46 47 48 52 54 58 70 71 76 82 85 89
Gold number 82
Double Gold 82 48
Additional 4 8 11 13 15 21 30 45 49 59 66 67 68 72 75

Superinaloto, probabilities

Odds for today's Superenalotto/Superstar Contest #44:

Points 6: 0 Total EUR:0.00
Points 5+: 0 Total EUR: 0.00
5 points: 3 Total EUR: 63,473.03
Points 4: 633 Total Euro: 306.90
Points 3: 23,585 Total Euro: 24.76
Points 2: 372,698 Total EUR: 5.00

Superstar

6SB Score: 0 Total EUR: 0.00
Points 5+SB: 0 Total EUR: 0.00
5SS Points: 0 Total EUR: 0.00
4SS Points: €3 Total: 30,690.00
3SS Points: 122 Total EUR: 2,476.00
2SS Points: 2,089 Euro Total: 100.00
1SS Points: 12,750 Euro Total: 10.00
0SS Points: 26,756 Total EUR: 5.00

Second Chance Earnings €50: €110 Total: €5,500.00
Second Chance Winnings 3 EUR: 16,606 EUR Total: 49,818.00
WinBox 1 Profits: 2,302 Total Euros: 57,550.00
WinBox 2 Profits: 228,900 Euro Total: 465,288.00
Total second chance winnings: 16,716
Total number of WinBox: 231,202

The prize pool available for the following €6: 77,900,000.00

