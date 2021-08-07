August 7, 2021

Fires in Greece, hundreds of tourists evacuated from burning islands: videos taken on ferries

Samson Paul August 7, 2021 2 min read

Attica, region AthensHe lived another tragic night because of the fires that, despite the incessant work of firefighters, firefighting planes and volunteers, with troops and means also arriving from outside, the flames ignited uncontrollably in the mountains. Parnitha, in Agios Stefanos and Malakasa, north of the capital. The situation is still worrisome today due to the strong winds that are blowing in the area today. According to the site in.grHowever, the situation is particularly critical in Thracomacdonis and Varipombi, in Parnitha, where many houses have already been burned and fires continue to progress. Police and firefighters They are evacuating the populationSome of them refuse to give up their possessions. In the video, the evacuation via i ferries Give Yemeni, on an island yopiaWhere it was not possible to resort to other means due to the fires.

