The summer season in the kitchen is characterized by cold and quick dishes. One of these is definitely very good and delicious cold pasta which would be easy to prepare without a hitch with Grandma’s secrets.

A classic first course that is brought to the table at home or on a picnic, it can be prepared in no time at all. During the trip, you can bring cold noodles in a a pot Very popular in the kitchen and a very creative idea to try and amaze everyone right away.

The fastest dish in the summer

There are many recipes to try cold pasta and there are many secrets to making it perfect and very tasty. Each ingredient should be fresh and tasty, so the dish will have a fragrance and taste that will exceed expectations.

Solutions can be adopted in which it can be said No more waste with empty fridge recipe And that we all love a little, because it allows us to use all the items we have at home, without spending a single euro.

Or opt for timeless classics like tomato, tuna, and pesto. Or again, Mediterranean style, with tomatoes Datrine Yellow and red, mozzarella, olives and basil. Or grilled vegetables or shrimp and watercress.

How to be able to make delicious cold pasta with Grandma’s Secrets

Preparing cold pasta is really easy, and one of the secrets is to make it delicious and above all unrelated. The pasta to use is the short form, such as penne, fusilli, farfalle, etc. You can prepare the sauce a few minutes in advance to make it taste good and in the meantime cook the pasta.

When the pasta is ready to prevent it from sticking, once dried, it can be mixed with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and in the case of aromatic herbs.

The spices selected should have settled for at least 15 minutes in the refrigerator to taste good. Once the pasta is very cold, it can be seasoned with the sauce, which is left for flavor in the refrigerator.

