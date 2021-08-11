According to the latest data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance i Refunds, whether it is VAT or 730, is distracts more quickly.

The times of 2020 have improved compared to 2019 and 2018, so it is assumed that 2021 will continue to follow this positive path, by new mechanics.

Let’s see, by verb A guiding law to achieve fiscal policy objectives 2021/2023, Next steps to further increase the agency’s revenue performance.

Faster tax refund, from VAT to 730: MEF data

Good news for citizen and corporate taxpayers: Faster tax refunds. in the end 2020 The average time to disburse refunds was equal to 72 daysWhile the leave was 79 days.

In 2019, the average time to disburse amounts owed to citizens for a VAT refund was more than 90 days.

Payment times have also improved in 2020 compared to 2018, with an average wait time of around 75 days.

Amounts paid at the end of 2020 56.79 billion eurosThe percentage of using the amounts allocated for this purpose was 99.87%. they arrears? The agency processed 88.75% of refund requests, against a target of 88%.

In 2019, the achieved result was 90.55%. The percentage of priority VAT refunds processed/warehouses, as of December 31, 2020, was 95.70% against a target of 91%.

regarding direct taxesWork compensation was 95.88%, exceeding the set target by 83%.

In short, there is a slow but continuous improvement, which should continue to do well in 2021 thanks to the preventive checks conducted by the Internal Revenue Service on the 730 models.

Faster Tax Returns: The New Automation of Revenue Agency

Financial future plans can be found attitle verb To achieve the objectives of the fiscal policy for the years 2021-2023 of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It reads in black and white in the document that it is among the files Objectives exist:

“Improving delivery times and the quality of services provided to taxpayers, with a preference for providing tax refunds to citizens and companies, as well as in order to restore the necessary liquidity to meet the effects of the pandemic emergency”

The analysis provides an ongoing investment in accelerating the disbursement of refunds through mechanisms that take into account:

By having these items, it will also be easier for the revenue agency to decide which of the reimbursements to pay priority.